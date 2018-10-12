Dutch conducts hockey umpires clinic

LAHORE: World renowned Dutch hockey umpire Rob Lathouwers, who blew whistle at three Olympics and two World Cups, conducted an intensive one day umpiring clinic at the National Hockey Stadium.

A number of experience international and national umpires as well as up and coming young umpires, both male and female, attended the clinic organised by Dar Hockey Academy in collaboration with the Punjab Sports Board.

Lathouwers gave a general lecture on the various aspects of umpiring. It was followed by a question and answer session.