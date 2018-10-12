‘The Donkey King’ unique effort of its kind: showbiz stars

ISLAMABAD: Many showbiz personalities praising the animated movie ‘The Donkey King’ have said that it is the best effort of its own kind in Pakistan, film will encourage the producers for making more animated movies for children. They said that content of the movie is good and children would like it very much as its songs and graphics are very beautiful and eye catching, our best wishes are with the unique efforts of producing the film ‘The Donkey King’.

‘The Donkey King’ is a Pakistani computer animated comedy film, directed by Aziz Jindani, developed and produced by Talisman Studios and Geo Films. The film stars the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghualm Mohiuddin, Shabbir Jan, Jawed Sheikh, Ahsan Raheem, Faisal Qureshi, Adeel Hashmi, Maani, Irfan Khosat, Irfan Malik, Ali Hassan, Shafaat Ali and others.

In August 2018, first look of the animated film was released, the teaser of the film was released on August 20 and its official trailer was released on September 23. It will be released on October 13 by Geo Films. Many stars said that the film is very good, the graphics are very high quality, comedy, songs and other things also good, this is first experience in Pakistan and in my view this is very good movie. The advantage of this in the future and will bring more innovation in the animated film making with time. A milestone for animated movies in Pakistan, Donkey King will be successful and this tendency to make more good movies for kids and will encourage them. While actors, voice over and singers called the "donkey King" a perfect movie for all ages. Adnan Siddiqui said, "I can say with the claim that movie trailer standard is world class, and my congratulation to the director of the film and animators who doing very hard job, I definitely watch this film with my children and also my request to all parents to come and watch this beautiful movie with their children’s, I hope that a large number of people to see the film.

Famous actor Ali Khan said that I heard great things about Donkey King, its trailer marvelous also the characters of the film are very interesting, I hope that the public will support a large number of this unique animated Pakistani movie. Well known singer Fakhir said that songs of the film are very attractive, and have been rendered by many music lovers, now everyone has remembered the songs in very shortest time, the standard of the film’s animation can be compared with any Hollywood movie. I congratulate the Geo team for such extraordinary marketing of the film. I am eagerly waiting for October 13 when this movie will be released and the people will enjoy watching it”, Fakhir said. He said the filmgoers, elders and children both will enjoy the movie’s dialogue. After watching ‘The Donkey King’ the people including children and their parents praised the movie. One child said that he is a great fan of ‘The Donkey King’.