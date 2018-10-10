Journalists protest curbs on media, downsizing

PESHAWAR: The journalists on Tuesday staged a protest against censorship on media, threats to journalists and downsizing in various media groups and urged for stopping the practices.

The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) organised the protest on the call of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

Journalists from print and electronic media participated in the protest. They were carrying banners and placards and chanting slogans against the censorship on media houses.

Leaders of various political parties including provincial chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and former provincial minister Sikandar Sherpao, Afzal Khan and Farah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Abdul Jalil Jan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and others also joined the protesting journalists.

President of KhUJ Saiful Islam Saifi led the protest where other office-bears and President Peshawar Press Club Alamgir Khan were also present.

Sikandar Sherpao said the voice of media was being muzzled in the garb of unannounced censorship and the journalists were being threatened.

He said the situation was alarming and of grave concern as free and independent media was a pre-requisite for democracy to flourish.

He said space for the media was being squeezed in the ‘selected’ government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which was worrying.

Sikandar Sherpao said media played an important role in nation-building and journalists laid down their lives in the line of duty and war against terrorism.

He alleged that the PTI-led government failed in equal distribution of ads and was using the advertisements as a weapon against media houses criticising the government.

Abdul Jalil Jan said the ‘selected’ PTI-led government targeted media to weaken this institution, which was not acceptable to them.

The media was the fourth pillar of the state, Afzal Khan said, adding weakening of this institution was akin to weakening democracy.

Saiful Islam Saifi said that journalists were being threatened and censorship on media was imposed to silence its voice. He said journalists were performing duty despite unfavourable conditions, low salaries and faced with the dilemma of jobs insecurity.

He said various newspapers were forced to stop publishing due to the government indifferent attitude and employees were rendered jobless. He said some media houses had started paying late salaries to their employees.

He asked the government to ensure media freedom, carry out legislation to provide them job security and ensure timely payment of salaries.