National tennis uplift camp ends

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) National Development Tennis Camp concluded at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

The camp remained in operation from 24th September to 08th October, 2018. Players from Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) participated in the camp. This was a preseason training camp for all the promising players in the u-14, u-16, u-18 and men’s categories. Players were subjected to extensive physical and technical activity in a professional and methodical way.

Asim Shafiq (National Development Director) was the head coach and Mahmood Khan was the assistant coach during the camp. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF visited the camp and witnessed the training. He also met the players and coaches during his visit and praised the level of commitment of all the participants.

Zahoor stars in Veterans Cricket

LAHORE: An unbeaten 74 by former Test cricketer Zahoor Elahi enabled Amar Cables to outplay Chaudhry Sports by 7 wickets in the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup match here at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.

Scores: Chaudhry Sports 240/8 in 30 overs (Sheraz Butt 81, Rehman Qadir 68, Amir Butt 32, Waheed Ahmad 18, M Jameel 17*, Javaid Khan 2/37, Rehan Rauf 2/46). Amar Cables 241/3 in 29.4 overs (Dastageer Butt 59, Tahir Mughal 54, Ahmad Shahab 33, Zahoor Elahi 74*).

Chief organizer of the tournament M Salman Khan give away man of the match award to Zahoor Elahi for his brilliant knock.