PHC fines quack

Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday imposed a fine of five lakh rupees for practicing quackery and directed the police to register an FIR against the owner of a healthcare establishment. According to a press release, Junaid Azam had submitted a complaint with the PHC, mentioning that he had taken his pregnant wife to Al-Rehman Clinic and Maternity Home, Budhla Sant, Multan. “Asifa Kamran started treating his wife, but both the mother and child died,” he alleged.
Comments