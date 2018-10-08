Mon October 08, 2018
TK
Tanveer Khatana
October 8, 2018

Zeeshan Hayat all set to rock with his new track ‘Soni Lagdi’

MANCHESTER: American Pakistani singer and music composer Zeeshan Hayat has been carving out a name for himself in Sub-Continental music industry for a while now.

Zeeshan gained recognition after working with bands such as Rubber Band, Razam and Feedback. He ventured on a solo career with Aankhon Mein, Tum Sa Pyar, Chehra and now Soni Lagdi which helped him gain a fan base in the Asian music scene. The artist now aims to become a household name after the release of his latest single “Soni Lagdi” which is also featuring Annie Zaidi.

“Soni Lagdi is a track which is very close to my heart and it takes me back to some golden memories,” Zeeshan Hayat told The News. Expressing his passion for music, Zeeshan said: “I want to bring communities together with the power of music.”

Zeeshan has worked with various artists as music composer and is currently working on Mehwish Hayat’s track who is also his sister. “We are working on a track, lyrics, music everything is ready, trust me this amazing track will surprise everyone, Mehwish is also very excited about this track,” he further added.

Zeeshan in a message to upcoming artists said: “The biggest problem in Pakistani music industry is much increased competition and poor PR. As an artist you need money to invest, promoting a track can be very difficult. Video-making needs huge money, the days are gone when sponsors used to help musicians. Companies are scared of sponsoring and taking risk with new singers. So in this current day and age, apart from passion you definitely need money to support your music”.

Zeeshan started singing at a very young age. Not only he is a music composer but writes lyrics for his songs too. Zeeshan has worked on various music videos and his music is heavily influenced by late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Deep Purple, Nickel Back, Pink Floyd, Iron Maiden, U2, Bryan Adams, Guns n Roses, Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth and Michael Jackson.

