Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed complete support to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and stated he would remain the CM as long as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power in the province.

In an interaction with reporters at 8-Club after chairing a Punjab cabinet meeting on Sunday, the prime minister said: “Usman Buzdar will remain Punjab CM as long as the PTI government is in power here.

“He is the real symbol of change. He belongs to a far-off, backward area. He is a humble person, who meets people and addresses their issues. The previous CM didn’t give time to even his own MPAs,” he added.

Imran further said that Usman Buzdar was well aware of the problems facing the common people. He would not go abroad for medical treatment, he said. Imran said he had a firm belief that Usman Buzdar would not do any kind of corruption.