Bowlers propel SNGPL into Super Eight stage

KARACHI: Bowlers once again did a fine job to put defending champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the Super Eight stage when they outclassed National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by 202 runs on the third day of their four-day fifth round Pool A fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Friday.

Set to score 386, NBP resumed their second innings at 11 without a loss and were skittled out for 183. Ramiz Raja Junior (31) and Umar Siddiq (25) were the prominent contributors.

Spinner Imran Khalid (3-47) and discarded international paceman Bilawal Bhatti (3-47) got three wickets each. Left-arm discarded international pacer Samiullah Niazi claimed 2-35, for a match haul of 8-46.

SNGPL posted 265 and 164. NBP were bowled out for only 44 in their first innings.

The result helped SNGPL make it to the Super Eight stage after amassing 39 points and sitting at the top of their group with two games yet in hand.

Meanwhile in the other Pool A outing at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, KRL boosted their Super Eight chances when they romped to their third win after overpowering Habib Bank Limited (HBL) by 35 runs.

After taking a 91-run lead, KRL resumed their second innings at 91-6 and were bowled out for 116 to set 193 for HBL to win.

However, HBL failed to take up the challenge and folded for only 157 in 48.4 overs. Mohammad Waqas (32) and Ramiz Aziz (30) provided some resistance. Young paceman Sameen Gul emerged as a hero for the winners as he picked 5-50, for the match figures of 7-86.

KRL posted 235 in their first innings. In response, HBL made 159. The nine points soared KRL’s points tally to 24.

In a Pool B encounter at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, last season’s runners-up WAPDA recorded their fourth win to elevate to the summit with 34 points when they defeated Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) by nine wickets.

After conceding a 123-run lead, ZTBL perished for 229 in their second innings to set a 107-run target for WAPDA which they achieved in the 29th over after losing only one wicket thanks to Rafatullah Mohmand (64*) and Mohammad Saad’s (34) fine batting.

In ZTBL’s second innings, Saadullah Ghouri (58) and Mohsin Nadeem (45) batted well. Ehsan Adil got 3-44. Lanky Test pacer Mohammad Asif (2-42) and Sadaif Mehdi (2-43) ably backed Ehsan. Asif finished the game with 7-98.

In response to ZTBL’s first innings total of 216, WAPDA, earlier, began their innings at 331-9 and lost their final wicket after adding eight runs to their overnight total.

In a Pool B clash at Marghzar Ground in Islamabad, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) galloped to their third win to inflate their points to 32 when they routed PTV by an innings and 46 runs.

After being forced to follow-on, PTV resumed their second innings at 199-4 and were boweld out for 252 thanks to a superb bowling from left-arm pacer Zia-ul-Haq who captured 5-66, for a match tally of 8-85.

Kashif Bhatti and Mohammad Irfan Junior got two wickets each with the former claiming five in the match.

SSGC posted 375 all out in their first innings. In response, the state broadcasters were blown away for only 77.

In a Pool A game here at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Whites gained a 122-run lead when after scoring 491, they bowled Rawalpindi out for 369 after they started the day at 161-3. Mohammad Nawaz (143) and skipper Umar Waheed (114) extended a brave fight with the willow. Nawaz, who was batting on 39, smashed 19 fours from 200 balls for his fourth first-class century.

Umar, who was at the crease on 75 on Thursday, clobbered 16 fours from 263 balls for his sixth first-class century. The duo added 208 for the fourth-wicket stand. Waqar Anwar picked 5-60. Anwar Ali claimed 2-29.

Karachi Whites were 41-1 in their second innings at stumps, accumulating a lead of 163.

In a Pool B clash at Multan Cricket Stadium, after taking a 116-run lead, Lahore Blues perished for 146 to set a 263-run target for Multan who were 92-2 in their second innings at close.

In Lahore Blues’ second innings, Fahad-ul-Haq (39) and Shahid Nawaz (28) were the main scorers. Ahsan Baig and Mohammad Ali got three wickets each.

At Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad, after being forced to follow-on by Islamabad, FATA were 49-3 in their second innings at close, still needing 220 to avert an innings defeat.

In response to Islamabad’s first innings score of 543, FATA resumed their first innings at 67-1 and were dismissed for 275 with Saeed Khan and Afaq Rahim making 64 each. Mohammad Nadeem, Ahmad Safi and Hazrat Shah got three wickets each.

In a Pool A fixture at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Peshawar, after taking a 24-run lead against Lahore Whites, were skittled out for 156 in their second innings to set a 180-run target for the hosts who reached 49-2 at close. Bilal Anwar took 5-46 in Peshawar’s second innings, finishing with 7-108.