The Quaid’s vision

The reason why Pakistan is facing an extreme economic crisis is that the Quaid’s modern democratic welfare state has been reduced to a country which is serving only the privileged few who are paid to perform their assigned duties; become beneficiaries of leading an opulent lifestyle; and received houses spread over several kanals as gift. Billions of dollars have been siphoned out of the country through the loopholes built within the system.

Our sovereignty has been compromised by giving sanctuary to private militias by military dictators, blinded by their vested interests. Instead of following the example of adopting austerity measures set by the Quaid, leaders of this country have misused state resources .

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore