Afridi named T10 League icon

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been named as one of the icons for the T10 League, world’s first Ten-Over league which is set to get underway from November 23.

Apart from Afridi, India opener Virender Sehwag and former New Zealand captain captain Brendon McCullum have also been named as the League icons of the second edition of the tournament, which has been sanctioned by the ICC and licensed by ECB.

The 2018 edition will have 29 matches to be held over 10 day days as compared to the four-day event in 2017.To meet this new challenge and also to keep the event clean, the T10 League management has made many positive changes such as short listing an experienced CEO, forming a new governing council, appointing umpires from the ICC panel and getting a global auditing firm.