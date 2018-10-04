Harassment: plea against university administration

SUKKUR: A student of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Nawabshah, Farzana Jamali filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, Hyderabad bench, against life threats to her family as well against the university’s administration for disallowing her to appear in exams. Farzana Jamali’s advocate, Ali Palh, argued before the court that Farzana’s family was receiving life threats, false cases were registered against her brother, while the university administration is not allowing her to appear in the examination.

The SHC bench directed the SSP Shaheed Benazirabad to ensure the university administration stops harassing Farzana Jamali and no further case is registered against her family. The court also issued notices to SSP Shaheed Benazirabad and the University administration to submit their replies on October 15. Farzana Jamali, a final year student of English, at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University had accused the head of department of harassing her.