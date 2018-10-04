Railways Police retrieve land

Lahore: Pakistan Railways Police retrieved 106 Marlas of land in Harbanspura, Lahore and Faisalabad. On the instructions of Federal Minster for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Pakistan Railways Police has continued an operation against encroachments on railways land. According to the railway police, the land was retrieved from the illegal occupants despite resistance. Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police Dr Majeeb Rehman Khan issued instructions to the SPs of all division to get retrieved the railway land from land grabbers.