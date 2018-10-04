Woman, two minor daughters commit suicide

BAHAWALPUR: A woman along with her two minor daughters committed suicide after having dispute with her husband on Wednesday. According to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) emergency director Dr Aamer Mehmood Bukhari, 40-year-old Samina of Abadi Basti, Hasil Pur, along with her two-year-old daughter Fatima were brought to the BVH emergency in critical condition. They committed suicide after consuming poisonous chemical. Her other daughter Zainab, 4, succumbed to death on the way to BVH. According to police, Samina was facing financial problems. She had a quarrel with her husband which forced her to commit suicide.