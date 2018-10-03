Patient’s death triggers protest

MARDAN: The relatives of a man who died due to alleged negligence of doctors at Mardan Medical Complex staged a protest demonstration on Mardan-Malakand road here on Tuesday.

Irfan, a resident of Sharifabad, told reporters that his father Ameer Jamal suffered a paralysis attack and was taken to the Mardan Medical Complex.

He added the staff admitted him at Medical-B Ward, where the doctor administered an injection to him due to which his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last.

Later, the relatives of the patients placed the body on Mardan-Malakand road in front of the hospital as a mark of protest.

The heirs of the deceased man alleged that their relative died due to the negligence of doctors. The protesters demanded the health minister and other authorities to take notice of the incident and order action against those who were responsible.

Later, the police registered a case against the doctor on the demand of protesters.

It may be noted that in the last few weeks more than three patients died due to the alleged negligence of doctors at the Mardan Medical Complex.