Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Reflections from the UNGA

World

AFP
October 3, 2018

An Indian village’s fight to take the ‘poo to the loo’

DUNGARPUR: Indian farmer Kokila Damor always looked forward to visiting the city hospital, but only so that she could use its toilet. Now she is not only a proud toilet owner but a sanitation champion for other villagers in the state of Rajasthan who have been used to defecating in the open since time immemorial. “Having a toilet has changed my life. I can sleep a bit more. Earlier I had to rush out at four in the morning,” said Damor, a 34-year-old mother of three. “I would always look for an excuse to go to the hospital as I loved using a proper toilet with a door, water and lights,” she said. Before, during autumn it would be a struggle to find a secluded spot amidst the bare trees, while in the rainy season her hands would hurt from holding an umbrella — to say nothing of the fear of being spotted. But Bhuwalia, her village, is one of the success stories of a public health drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — host of a sanitation summit in Delhi this week — on taking office in 2014.

