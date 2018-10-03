An Indian village’s fight to take the ‘poo to the loo’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUNGARPUR: Indian farmer Kokila Damor always looked forward to visiting the city hospital, but only so that she could use its toilet. Now she is not only a proud toilet owner but a sanitation champion for other villagers in the state of Rajasthan who have been used to defecating in the open since time immemorial. “Having a toilet has changed my life. I can sleep a bit more. Earlier I had to rush out at four in the morning,” said Damor, a 34-year-old mother of three. “I would always look for an excuse to go to the hospital as I loved using a proper toilet with a door, water and lights,” she said. Before, during autumn it would be a struggle to find a secluded spot amidst the bare trees, while in the rainy season her hands would hurt from holding an umbrella — to say nothing of the fear of being spotted. But Bhuwalia, her village, is one of the success stories of a public health drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — host of a sanitation summit in Delhi this week — on taking office in 2014.
