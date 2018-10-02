Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

World

AFP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US, Japanese pair win Nobel Medicine Prize for cancer therapy

STOCKHOLM: Two immunologists, James Allison of the US and Tasuku Honjo of Japan, won the 2018 Nobel Medicine Prize for research into how the body´s natural defences can fight cancer, the jury said on Monday.

Unlike more traditional forms of cancer treatment that directly target cancer cells, Allison and Honjo figured out how to help the patient´s own immune system tackle the cancer more quickly.

The award-winning discovery led to treatments targeting proteins made by some immune system cells that act as a "brake" on the body´s natural defences killing cancer cells. The Nobel Assembly said after announcing the prize in Stockholm that the therapy "has now revolutionised cancer treatment and has fundamentally changed the way we view how cancer can be managed."

In 1995, Allison was one of two scientists to identify the ligand CTLA-4 as an inhibitory receptor on T-cells. T-cells are a type of white blood cell that play a central role in the body´s natural immunity to disease.

Allison, 70, "realised the potential of releasing the brake and thereby unleashing our immune cells to attack tumours," the Nobel jury said during Monday´s prize announcement in Stockholm. Around the same time, Honjo discovered a protein on immune cells, the ligand PD-1, and eventually realised that it also worked a brake, but it acted differently.

Writing on his cancer centre´s website, Allison said he was "honoured and humbled to receive this prestigious recognition". Antibodies against PD-1 have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as an investigational new drug and developed for the treatment of cancer.

Research by Allison´s team has meanwhile led to the development of a monoclonal antibody drug, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2011 for the treatment of melanoma.

"For more than 100 years, scientists attempted to engage the immune system in the fight against cancer. Until the seminal discoveries by the two laureates, progress into clinical development was modest," the Nobel jury said.

Allison, a professor at the University of Texas, and Honjo, a professor at Kyoto University, were in 2014 awarded the Tang Prize, touted as Asia´s version of the Nobels, for their research.

Other cancer treatments have previously been awarded Nobel prizes, including methods for hormone treatment for prostate cancer in 1966, chemotherapy in 1988 and bone marrow transplantation for leukaemia in 1990.

"However, advanced cancer remains immensely difficult to treat, and novel therapeutic strategies are desperately needed," the Nobel Assembly said. The duo will share the Nobel prize sum of nine million Swedish kronor (about $1.01 million or 870,000 euros).

They will receive their prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office