No increase in Lower Dircrime rate: official

TIMERGARA: The crime rate in Lower Dir district was low as compared to Swat, Buner, Upper Dir and other districts of Malakand division, a police official said on Sunday.

Talking to The News here, District police Officer (DPO) Arif Shahbaz Wazir rejected the impression that crime related incidents were increasing in the area.

“These are only rumours and no-one can identify a single case wherein FIR had been lodged but the case was not solved by the police,” he said.

He said that Lower Dir has got a population of more than 1.5 million and it would be wrong if someone expects there would be no crime-related incident in the area. “Nowhere crime rate could be brought down to zero,” he added.

When this correspondent informed the DPO that two bikes had been stolen from Balambat at a distance of just one kilometre from his office during the past two months, he replied that two incidents in two months was quite a low crime ratio that could be trace out.