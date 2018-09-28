SNGPL, Karachi Whites, NBP, SSGC record wins

KARACHI: Holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Karachi Whites, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), WAPDA and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) recorded victories on the third day of their fourth round four-day encounters of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at different venues of the country on Thursday.

SNGPL displaced Peshawar from the Pool A summit, routing them by an innings and 105 runs, their third win, at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.Having faced a huge first innings deficit of 296, Peshawar, who also have three wins in the event, were folded for 191 in their second innings.

Sajid Khan (54) and Ubaid Ibrahim (38) were the prominent scorers. Mohammad Hafeez, who made a double century in SNGPL’s only innings, also excelled with the leather, picking three wickets for 41 runs. In response to Peshawar’s first innings total of 176, SNGPL resumed their innings at 456-6 and were bowled out for 472.

Test stumper Adnan Akmal fell for 89 which featured 14 fours. Left-arm pacer Taj Wali got 5-106 in 33.4 overs. In a Pool B outing, here at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Whites romped to their third win to occupy group summit when they upstaged Pakistan Television by seven wickets.

PTV, who had conceded a 69-run lead, resumed their second innings at 70-2 and were bundled out for 120 to give Karachi Whites a 52-run target which they achieved in 20 overs after losing three wickets.

Left-arm spinner Israr Ahmed Khan got 6-30.PTV scored 154 all out in their first innings. In response, Karachi Whites managed 223 all out.In a Pool A clash at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, NBP galloped to their second victory when they whipped Islamabad by an innings and 162 runs.

Having faced a 287-run lead, Islamabad resumed their second innings at 48-3 and perished for 125. Fast bowlers Atif Jabbar and Mir Hamza got four wickets each. Hamza, who was included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the series against Australia on Thursday, finished with seven wickets in the match.

Islamabad posted 167 in their first innings. In response, NBP piled-up 454 all out.At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, WAPDA pulled off their third victory, beating Rawalpindi by seven wickets.

WAPDA chased the 211-run target in 59th over after losing three wickets with discarded Test opener Salman Butt scoring 96 off 147 deliveries.Having conceded a 17-run first innings lead, Rawalpindi were folded for 227 when they lost their remaining two wickets without adding to their overnight total.

Ehsan Adil picked 5-74 for a match-tally of 9-100. Rawalpindi posted 110 in their first innings. WAPDA, in response, made 127.SSGC inked their second triumph when they bulldozed Lahore Blues by an innings and 85 runs at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Forced to follow-on, Lahore Blues perished for 127 with Hafiz Saad Nasim hitting 46.Spinner Kashif Bhatti got 6-59, for a match-haul of 8-98.

SSGC posted 360 all out in their first innings. In response, Lahore Blues managed only 148.Lahore Whites gave KRL 194-run target when, after gaining a 16-run lead, they perished for 177 in their second innings at LCCA Ground, Lahore. Ali Rafique scored 60 off 209 balls.

Fast bowler Sameen Gul got 4-31.KRL were four without loss at stumps in their second innings.At Abbottabad Stadium, FATA gained lead when, after posting 437 in their first innings they dismissed HBL for 356 in 113 overs.

FATA in their second innings were 78-1 at close.Multan secured a huge lead when they declared their first innings at 486-9 in response to ZTBL’s total of 223. ZTBL were 68-3 in their second innings at stumps on the penultimate day.