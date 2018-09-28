Fake degrees

Some years ago, the news regarding an organisation which used to sell fake degrees was circulated on the media. The law-enforcement agencies took notice of the situation and arrested the perpetrators. While it was good to know that the authorities concerned took the right step in a timely manner, it is also important to point out those who intentionally pay large sums of money to get a fake degree. Nobody sees the plight of those who have original degrees and visit the relevant department again and again to get their degrees attested and pay heavy fee for the attestation.

It is sad affairs of our country that hardworking students get their degrees withheld for years, while people who have fake degrees are enjoying all the benefits. Even at present, students of the University of Sargodha are protesting as the university hasn’t issued their degrees for the last two years. This is quite unfortunate. The education minister must look into these issues and take serious steps to bring the country out of this crisis.

Rehana Rafique

Islamabad