Where’s my passport?

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi is requested to resolve the issue of the passports of government employees. Following the government’s notice, many applied for modification in passports and now thousands of passport holders are waiting for their important documents. Government teachers cannot go abroad for trainings, conferences and workshops. It has been four months now.

The party that has vowed to resolve people’s problems should now take steps to solve this issue in a timely manner. We are expecting that our hopes will not be crashed and that party’s promises will not go down the drain.

Prof W B Gill

Sialkot