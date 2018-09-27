Karate coaches course from today

LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) is organising the National Karate Coaches Accreditation Course from September 27 to 29 at Nishter Park Gymnasium Hall here. Coaches from all the affiliated unit of PKF are participating in the course. Farman Ahmed, Khalid Noor and Muhammad Nadeem will be the course directors. Khalid Mehmood will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony on Thursday.