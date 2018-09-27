Thu September 27, 2018
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

How many thrones does Buzdar need?

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs' corruption

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Sports

AFP
September 27, 2018

McIlroy vows to stay energised for Ryder Cup grind

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France: Rory McIlroy will adopt a calmer tone for this week’s Ryder Cup than his emotional high-energy style from 2016, the four-time major winner saying Wednesday he wants no repeat of an energy fade.

McIlroy will try to help Europe reclaim the trophy starting Friday at Le Golf National after a 17-11 loss to the Americans two years ago at Hazeltine in the biennial golf matches.The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland makes his fifth Ryder Cup start after losing an intense singles match to 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed at Hazeltine that featured loud screams, teasing with American spectators and a lesson for McIlroy.

“I could play it for nine holes, and then it suddenly hit me. The level sort of declined after that, sort of reached its crescendo on the eighth green and the last 10 holes wasn’t quite as good,” McIlroy said.“Surprised I had a voice left at the end of the week. It looked tiring (on video) to have to play golf like that for three days.

“I learned a lot from that. It’s good to get excited but at the same time, if I have to be called upon to play a late match, I want to have all my energy in reserve so that I can give everything for 18 holes because I did hit a wall that back nine on Sunday, and it cost me.”

Europe tries to reclaim the trophy with a ninth win in 12 attempts while the Americans seek their first win on European soil since 1993.He’s not putting any special importance on facing 14-time Tiger Woods, who snapped a five-year win drought Sunday at the US PGA Tour Championship for his 80th career title.

“This week, he’s one of 12. We’re not looking at any individuals,” McIlroy said.“It’s great what he did on Sunday. It brings a lot of excitement to the game,”“It’s great for the US team he’s in the mix.”

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

'Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif'

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

