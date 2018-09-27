Usman Qadir declares intent to play for Australia

SYDNEY: Usman Qadir, son of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, has expressed his desire to play for Australia in the 2020 World T20.

Usman made his state debut for Western Australia on Wednesday and made an instant impression by fooling Cameron White in his very first over before going on to returning the notable figures of 3 for 50 in Warriors’ thumping of Victoria at the Junction Oval.

Having seen the pathway opened up by another leg-spinner of Pakistani origin — Fawad Ahmed in 2013 — Usman has identified his qualification for a distinguished talent visa and its attendant fast-tracking of Australian citizenship as means by which to be able to play for his adopted country in time for the 2020 World Twenty20 tournament, hosted by Australia.

His application would need to be sponsored by Cricket Australia, and his performances would need to have demonstrated exceptional skill that will be of material benefit to Australian cricket.“I am going to apply for a distinguished talent visa and before that I’ve got permanent residency and hopefully I will get citizenship as well in two years’ time,” he said.

“My goal is to play for Australia in the 2020 World Twenty20. Hopefully, definitely [I will be eligible].”It’s been six years since Usman, 25, first loomed as a possible Australian representative. Having played for Pakistan at the 2012 Under-19s World Cup in northern Australia, he was encouraged by then South Australia coach Darren Berry to play club cricket for Adelaide, where he performed well and seemed on course to graduate to higher honours.“All the credit goes to him because he’s a great guy, he supported me as well,” Usman added.