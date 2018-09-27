Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Import of used tractors seen ploughing into local industry

LAHORE: The auto parts manufacturers on Wednesday said they were launching a campaign to convince the government to give second thoughts to the decision of allowing import of used tractors as it would not bode well for the local industry, farmers, as well as economy.

“It will be undermine the sector comprising 300 manufacturing units, employing near 50,000 directly, contributing to treasury by paying taxes, and saving foreign exchange by providing import substitution,” Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) said in a statement.

The statement said these deliberations were made during an emergent meeting of the association’s managing committee.

The PAAPAM said on average the industry operated at 75 percent capacity in a 5-year cycle owing to demand fluctuations that were driven by crop yields and market prices.

“The industry showed growth in the last 2 years due to support accorded to farmers by the previous government in the form of fertiliser subsidy and interest-free loans among other measures,” the association said.

In the past 10 years, it said, the industry saw two downturns. “The first was due to imposition of general sales tax (GST) and second owing to a drop in market prices and weather impacts,” the statement said.

The association said the used imported tractors would also not fare well for farmer as there was no way to ensure the quality of those tractors. “Moreover their after sales service will also be a big problem owing to non-availability of trained staff and parts,” the statement said adding their parts would also have to be imported putting further pressure on rupee.

It said even today after-sale tractor parts, manufactured using substandard materials and processes, were being imported from India and other countries by commercial importers at suppressed values under the weight duty regime, and the association had taken this matter up with customs several times but in vain.

“Parts produced in Pakistan are costlier due to high energy and material costs. Imported used tractors would mean after-sales service issues for the farmer, loss of business and closure of tractor part manufacturing units, loss of revenue and flight of foreign exchange,” the association said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Amitabh Bachchan evades question on Nana Patekar harassment allegations

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot