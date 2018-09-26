Wed September 26, 2018
National

September 26, 2018

Driving Simulation

NH&MP inaugurates driving institute

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Training of heavy transport vehicle drivers on modern professional lines is the need of the hour, keeping in view the expansion of high speed road networks of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and resultant demand of skilled drivers, said National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. He said this during the inauguration ceremony of state-of-the-art heavy driving simulators at NH&MP Training College, Sheikhupura. The event was attended by Additional IG North Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Training College Mehboob Aslam, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG Motorways Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, noted journalists and other senior officers of Motorway Police.

NH&MP IG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan inaugurated the heavy transport simulators imported from France. He said said that establishment of state-of-the-art road safety training institutes equipped with all learning tools, including the driving simulators, was endeavor of Motorway Police to promote safe driving culture.

Motorway Police arrest battery thieves: The officers of National Highways and Motorway Police, Central Zone, arrested four member gang involved in theft of batteries and other precious items from parked heavy transport vehicles.

