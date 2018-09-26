Wed September 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

President calls for prioritising ‘preventive healthcare’

Islamabad: President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday advised the Ministry of Health to place greater emphasis on preventive health, to uplift the pharmaceutical sector, and to engage with ‘ulema’ to encourage organ donation and population planning.

Chairing a briefing at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, President Dr. Arif Alvi said we must incoprporate preventive health care in all health policies, strategies and plans since it is the most cost-effective approach in reducing the burden of disease and ensuring a healthy population. He also stressed on assigning timelines to all initiatives being taken by the Health Ministry so that progress is visible within these timelines.

Dr. Alvi advised the Ministry to work closely with the Ministry of Information to create public awareness through behavioural change communication, effective utilization of the electronic media, as well as involvement of ‘ulema’ in encouraging organ donation and population planning. He also recommended uplifting of the pharmaceutical sector to enhance exports, and advised the Ministry to take necessary measures to enable the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to meet WHO standards.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion, as was Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani, who highlighted the broad contours of the health vision of the government, focusing on provision of accessible and equitable quality healthcare for all.

Earlier, a detailed briefing was given to the President by Secretary Health Zahid Saeed. The President was informed about the regulatory and coordination functions of the Ministry on the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme. “Health insurance cover is currently being provided to over 3.2 million families living below the poverty line. The programme is being expanded to cover the entire country as per directions of the Prime Minister,” Dr. Alvi was told.

