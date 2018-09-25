Tue September 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

PFF plans to introduce soccer in schools

MULTAN: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is making efforts to bring the game at top across the country; this was stated by PFF Secretary Col (retd) Ahmed Yar Lodhi while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

He said Football Federation has planned to introduce the game at school and college level soon. “The plight of football ground is very miserable across the country. The Federation has initiated work on the restoration of football grounds in collaboration with the government to promote the game across the country. The Federation has taken measures to establish football academies across the country, ” he said.

Lodhi said that 16 teams are taking part in Pakistan Premier League Football Tournament from across the country compared to past when 12 teams had been taken part in the tournament.

He said the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Premier League is going to take place on Tuesday at Multan Qila Qasim Bagh. Forty matches would be played in the tournament under floodlights.

