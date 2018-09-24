Civil-military leadership on same page: Shehryar

KOHAT: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said the civil and military leadership of the country were on the same page.

Talking to reporters during his visit to native Kohat, he said that Pakistan wanted to have cordial relations with its neighbours and its desire for peace in the region should not be construed as its weakness.

Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan would respond in the same coin if war was imposed on it. He said the country had the ability to defend itself against any aggression.

The minister said that India was perpetrating atrocities against the Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir. He added that the international community should take notice of the human rights violation in the India-held Kashmir.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had accepted the verdict of the court in the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz as judiciary was free in the country, the minister said.

About awarding citizenship to the Afghan refugees, he said that it would be decided after developing consensus on the issue in the Parliament.