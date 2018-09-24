ILM Trust, UMT elects new President, Chairman

Lahore: A meeting of the Board of Trustees of ILM Trust was held at UMT that unanimously announced the appointment of Ibrahim Hasan Murad as the executive president of ILM Trust and UMT Board of Governors, besides appointing Dr Ahmad Omar as the chairman and Farooq Salman as the vice chairman of the trust.

The meeting was convened in the wake of sudden demise of former ILM Turst chairman Professor Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad in a car accident near Gilgit on September 10, 2018. The meeting was attended by Dr Khursheed Ahmad, Dr Rafiq Ahmad, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Dr Ijaz Shafi Gillani, Dr Ahmad Omar, Farooq Salman, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Arslan Khan Khakwani, Dr Muhammad Nawaz, and Abid HK Sherwani. The Board of Trustees paid rich tribute to the services of the departed for the cause of education, Islam and Pakistan.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, executive president of ILM Trust and UMT, was appointed a trustee in the year 2014. He holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Management from University of Warwick, UK. Prior to his current appointment, Ibrahim Hasan Murad served as the executive director of University of Management and Technology, after having initially served as the director of Academic Quality and Assessment. He serves as the president of Institute of Knowledge and Leadership (IKL), Dubai, UAE since 2016.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad has also founded Sitara-e-Hilal Foundation, which aims at infusing patriotism, spirit of sacrifice and service to the nation among school-going children.Ibrahim Hasan Murad has high-level experience in strategic higher education administration with a special emphasis on institutional and campus development, resource mobilization, student engagement, success and e-learning.

Dr Ahmed Omer, Chairman of ILM Trust and UMT Board of Governors, is a scholar at UMT. He received his PhD in Biochemistry from Washington State University in 1991 and did his master’s degree from DePaul University, Chicago and bachelor’s from UK. He worked as a research scientist before being drawn towards exploring how emerging technologies can be utilized for training and development of children and youth.****