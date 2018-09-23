Hasan, Afghan duo fined

From our correspondent

DUBAI: Tempers flared during the Asia Cup Super Fours encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

And the net result was that three of the participating players including Pakistan’s Hasan Ali were fined for their role in separate incidents.

Hasan and Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan and Rashid Khan have all been fined 15% of their match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in separate incidents during their Super Four clash in the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Friday. One demerit point was subsequently added to their disciplinary records.

Hasan was penalised for threatening to throw the ball towards Hashmatullah Shahidi, after the batsman had driven it back to the bowler, in the 33rd over of Afghanistan’s innings.

Afghan was pulled up for brushing shoulders with Hasan, the bowler, while completing a single four overs later.

The incident involving Rashid came in the 47th over of Pakistan’s tense 258 chase, when the legspinner gave Asif Ali a send-off, holding his index finger up and staring into the eyes of the batsman.