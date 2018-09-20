Thu September 20, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Junior squash team leaves for Chennai

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior squash team has left for Chennai (India) to feature in the Asian Individual Squash Championship starting from September 26-29.

The contingent comprises seven players along with a coach. Abbas Zeb and Uzair Shaukat will play in the under-19 category. Haris Qasim and Asad Ullah Khan will take part in the under-17 event.

Muhammad Hamza Khan and Muhammad Ashab Irfan are to compete in the under-15 category whereas Anas Ali Bukhari will participate in the under-13 age group. Fazal Shah will accompany players as coach.

As per the seeding released by Asian Squash Federation, Abbas Zeb has been placed at No 4 and Uzair Shaukat at No 12 in the under-19 category.

In under-17, Haris Qasim has been seeded No 5 and Asad Ullah at No 16. In U-15 category, Hamza Khan has been seeded No 3 and Mohammad Ashab Irfan is seeded No 8.

