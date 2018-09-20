Junior squash team leaves for Chennai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior squash team has left for Chennai (India) to feature in the Asian Individual Squash Championship starting from September 26-29.
The contingent comprises seven players along with a coach. Abbas Zeb and Uzair Shaukat will play in the under-19 category. Haris Qasim and Asad Ullah Khan will take part in the under-17 event.
Muhammad Hamza Khan and Muhammad Ashab Irfan are to compete in the under-15 category whereas Anas Ali Bukhari will participate in the under-13 age group. Fazal Shah will accompany players as coach.
As per the seeding released by Asian Squash Federation, Abbas Zeb has been placed at No 4 and Uzair Shaukat at No 12 in the under-19 category.
In under-17, Haris Qasim has been seeded No 5 and Asad Ullah at No 16. In U-15 category, Hamza Khan has been seeded No 3 and Mohammad Ashab Irfan is seeded No 8.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior squash team has left for Chennai (India) to feature in the Asian Individual Squash Championship starting from September 26-29.
The contingent comprises seven players along with a coach. Abbas Zeb and Uzair Shaukat will play in the under-19 category. Haris Qasim and Asad Ullah Khan will take part in the under-17 event.
Muhammad Hamza Khan and Muhammad Ashab Irfan are to compete in the under-15 category whereas Anas Ali Bukhari will participate in the under-13 age group. Fazal Shah will accompany players as coach.
As per the seeding released by Asian Squash Federation, Abbas Zeb has been placed at No 4 and Uzair Shaukat at No 12 in the under-19 category.
In under-17, Haris Qasim has been seeded No 5 and Asad Ullah at No 16. In U-15 category, Hamza Khan has been seeded No 3 and Mohammad Ashab Irfan is seeded No 8.
Comments