Three officials escape after bail rejection

BAHAWALPUR: Three officials, including two of Cholistan Development Authority, managed to escape after the court rejected their bail plea as they were booked in the case of tampering the official record of a land. Official sources said that a case was filed against them over alleged record tampering of a government land.

An assistant of Girdawar Colony, two officials of Cholistan Development Authority, in connivance with an ex-official of Anti-Corruption Directorate, had allegedly tampered with the official record of land in Bahawalpur, they said. The anti-corruption court rejected the bail plea, however, the suspects fled the scene soon after listening the court verdict. A law enforcement agency is conducting raids to ascertain their whereabouts to arrest them.