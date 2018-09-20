Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi-based mountaineers discover Pakistan’s ‘highest’ lake

Christened Paristan Lake by its explorers, the water body is reported to have been discovered in the Karakorams. The altitude of the lake is 15,641 feet above sea level. This makes it the highest lake in Pakistan and the 25th highest in the world.

Talking to the media at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday afternoon, Omar Ahsan, head of the Karachi-based Survival International, who said he was a nephew of the 1965 war hero Squadron Leader MM Alam, described how he travelled from Karachi to Rawalpindi by road on September 5.

From Rawalpindi he left for Siachen, where he organised a team comprising porters and mountaineers from the area at Ghanche. He said he covered a distance of 7,000 kilometres in 10 days.

Ahsan said they had to go through really tortuous terrain and all of them suffered minor injuries, but they persevered and 18 miles west of Siachen they discovered this lake. He said the team did not have any tactical support, but the Pakistan Army’s SSG School in Peshawar was kind enough to provide them with all the modern instruments such as a GPS device.

Ahsan said that when they consulted the GPS device at the site of the lake, it turned out that they were poised at an altitude of 15,641 feet, or 4,813 metres, which makes Paristan Lake the highest alpine lake in the country and the 25th highest in the world.

Prior to this, he said, the highest lake in the country was the Rush Lake in Hunza, at 15,300 feet. He said that further east the road led to the Indian state of Ladakh. Describing the lake, he said that it saw snowfall the whole year round. In winter, he said, it contracted to a square mile or two with access of snow. It is a hundred feet deep and the water, he said, was so clear that one could clearly see the underwater flora and fauna.

He ended his brief news conference with the request to the Sindh and federal governments to institute a fund to promote mountaineering in Pakistan and to arouse the young people’s interest in the pursuit. He said his organisation, Survival International, would be most pleased to supplement the government’s endeavours in this context.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral