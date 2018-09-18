Opposition in Senate may grill govt on MPs body issue

ISLAMABAD: The government is expected to face tough time at the hands of joint opposition on Tuesday in the Senate on the issue of alleged rigging and non-constitution of a parliamentary commission as the House commences 282nd session.

The new session to begin at 11:00am at the Parliament House has been specially summoned in view of important developments and to also make up for not holding a session during the transition phase, following the general election.

“Yes, we will forcefully raise the issue of rigging and ask the government what progress had been made on its commitment on the floor of the Senate also in the last session that a parliamentary commission will be formed,” said Leader of Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, when approached for his comments on the fresh session.

He insisted that there was no other option or proposal acceptable to the opposition other than a parliamentary commission to look into July 25, 2018, general election as besides the opposition and allied parties of the government, the ruling party had also talked about poll irregularities.

The veteran legislator said they would devise their strategy before the session. Leader of opposition described the increase in gas tariff as a sheer cruelty to the masses.

In the previous session, while winding up a debate on the issue, Leader of the House, Syed Shibli Faraz, had hinted at the constitution of a parliamentary commission. He had said the chairman of the Senate and the speaker of the National Assembly should decide on how to form the commission.

The last session, which began on August 27, was prorogued on September 03. However, afterwards, there has been apparently on headway on the formation of a parliamentary commission; nothing has surfaced on media in this connection so far.

In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the opposition that their concerns regarding the elections would be removed.

With regards to the session, the House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Monday to discuss modalities of the session. The meeting presided over by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani discussed, in detail, the business to be transacted during the session.

Besides, introduction of the government and private members’ bills, calling attention notices, adjournment motions, resolutions, the session will take up discussion on important national and international issues.

The session will continue till October 12.

The meeting was also attended by Leader of the House Senator Shibli Fraz, Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Senator Saleem Zia, Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Senator Sitara Ayaz, Muhammad Ali Khan Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik.