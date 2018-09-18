Thousands join Muharram mourning procession in Manchester

MANCHESTER: Thousands of Shia Muslims brought Wilmslow Road to a standstill on Sunday afternoon, as part of ritual of Muharram mourning procession.

Yaum-e-Ashur is usually on 10th of Muharram, but Sunday being a public holiday in Britain was also observed as Ashura Day for maximum participation of Shia Muslims from Greater Manchester and other parts of the UK.

Alam, Zuljinah and Taazia processions were also taken out on to Wilmslow road where a large number of Shia and Sunni Muslims paid their homage to the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

Ulema and Zakireen also highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy during the procession. Strict security measures and some road closures were also in place to avoid any untoward incident.

Thousands of ‘Azadaars’ performed ‘Matam’ on route of the mourning procession which started from Platt Lane and ended on Moss Lane East. Nohas and Marsias’ were also recited throughout the procession on Wilmslow road. Devotees carrying ‘Tazias’ and ‘Alams’ were present in large number during the procession. ‘Zuljinnah’ was the major attraction of the mourning procession and everybody wanted to touch it. A large number of ladies and children also took part in the procession. Volunteers along the route were giving away free food and drinks to the “azadars”.