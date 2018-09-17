People throng Governor’s House Lahore

LAHORE: The Governor House Punjab was opened for public starting Sunday. A large of people from all walks of life gathered outside the building before the given time 10am. People were allowed in from the gate on Kashmir Road after showing the national identity card of the head of their family.

The building was opened following an announcement by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar regarding opening the building every Sunday.

As per the announcement families will be able to visit the Governor House between 10am and 6pm every Sunday.