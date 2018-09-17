Shehzad Roy calls on KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Sunday that his government was taking steps to discourage drug abuse.

“We have concerns about the prevalence of ice drug in our educational institutions,” he added. A handout said that he was talking to Shehzad Roy, National Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations on Drugs and Crime in Pakistan who called on him here.

Shehzad Roy brought the issue of drug prevalence into the notice of the chief minister.

Mahmood Khan assured to work on the lines identified and followed by the developed nations for quality education in the province.

He said that quality would be the only yardstick in our whole educational reforms initiatives and there would be no compromise on it. “We are aware of our weaknesses in the system of education and we have already planned to overcome these weaknesses,” he added.

The chief minister said the government would create concrete connectivity to overhaul the education system so that it could compete against any educational system of international standards. He said the government intervention at all stages would be visible. “We would vigorously follow to ensure the success of enrollment drive in order to bring out-of- school children to schools,” he added.

He said, “We are aware of the resistance against reforms but we are committed to strengthening and streamlining the educational system through innovative initiatives. KP will continue to be the role model for the educational system reforms,” he added.