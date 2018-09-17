Mon September 17, 2018
Islamabad

IH
I.h
September 17, 2018

People are talking about —

— the anti-encroachment drive launched by the civic authorities to clear Kashmir Highway of illegal structures and what a welcome act it is. People say ‘better late than never’ but it goes to show that persons in power flout the law with impunity with the help of authorities who control these matters because they do not have enough clout to refuse an order and corruption is rife. Hopefully this trend will be restricted as organisations are freed from political interference.

— the baby girl who was snatched from her mother in a crowded market by someone in a burqa who was untraceable as many women were wearing this overall covering. People say it is criminals such as this type, whether male or female, who have given this Muslim optional dress a bad name, making life difficult for women who wear it as they are viewed with suspicion and it gives other countries an excuse to put a ban on it.

— the uncontrollable power of social media and how good or bad news spreads like wildfire because users do not stop to think about what is being said in the text and forward it with the click of a button. People say this power is destructive in both instances – the good news may not be true and bring disappointment when it is realized it is fabricated, while bad news scares or worries recipients for no reason and may cause fatalities.

— the news that the government will convert the PM House and other similar places into universities and museums, an idea that sounds good but is not practical. People say to convert buildings meant for the specific purpose of being used as residences by rulers, funds will be required, so the government should do the math, leave them as is and charge a small fee for the general public to have a tour like they do in other countries.

— the recent fire which engulfed a floor of a high rise building in Lahore, whether of natural causes or purposely, and how it was found that there was no fire extinguishers to use or safe exit for those trapped inside. People say it should be mandatory for all owners of high rise buildings to install extinguishers and make exits so a tragedy is avoided and building control authorities in all cities should be made responsible for implementation of these requirements.

— the acute water shortage in the country and the fact that housing societies and high rise buildings are being constructed all over making thinking person’s wonder where their water supply will come from? People say while it is a good step that funds for the building of dams are being collected, notice should also be taken of this aspect to curtail unchecked development until water is available.

