Faran Sports retain Super-8 Cricket title

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Defending champions Faran Sports retained the Pak-Korea Super-8 Cricket Tournament title when they beat Muthair Nayyar Club by 23 runs in the final played at the Model Town Club Ground. Batting first Faran Sports made 73 runs in 5 overs for loss of 2 wickets. Arshad Pathan scored quickfire 44. Mutahir Nayyar Club, in reply, managed 50 runs in allotted overs. Arshad Pathan was declared man of the tournament. Chief guest former Bishop of Peshawar Mano Rumalshah and Rev Emmanuel Khokhar gave away the prizes after the final.