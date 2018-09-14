Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

World

AFP
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gunman commits suicide after killing five in California

LOS ANGELES: A man went on a shooting rampage in California on Wednesday, killing five people including his wife, before taking his own life.

The shooting at multiple locations in Bakersfield in central California was possibly "a domestic violence incident," said Lieutenant Mark King of the Kern County sheriff´s office. Police received their first call at 5:19 pm before responding to the first location, a trucking company, where the rampage began.

Three people were killed there and the shooter, armed with a large calibre hand gun, fled. Sheriff Donny Young-blood told reporters that the suspect first shot a man at the trucking company and then killed his own wife. He chased a person who had witnessed the shooting and killed that person, too. He then fled and shot a couple at a house.

Police then received a call from a woman who said she had been car jacked, King told AFP. Officers gave chase and the suspect pulled into a business, got out of the car and shot himself, he said. King said police were investigating five scenes and interviewing some 30 witnesses to determine what triggered the rampage. The names of the victims have not been released, but they were all from the Bakersfield area, located some 90 miles north of Los Angeles, King said.

"We don´t believe anyone else was involved and the only suspect was accounted for," he said. Young blood said the officer who confronted the suspect after the car-jacking wore a body camera, but the footage has not been released. "Obviously, these are not random shootings," said Young blood, while denouncing the fact that such mass shooting were "the new normal."

It was the latest chapter of America´s epidemic of gun violence. Americans make up only four percent of the global population but they own 40 percent of the world´s firearms, according to a recent study published by the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

Of the 857 million guns owned by civilians, 393 million are in the United States -- more than all of the firearms held by ordinary citizens in the other top 25 countries combined, according to the Small Arms Survey.

According to Gun Violence Archive, the mass shooting in Bakersfield is the third deadliest in the United States this year after a shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, in February that left 17 people dead and one at a school in Santa Fe, Texas, in May that left 10 people dead. The shootings have drawn impassioned pleas for stricter gun control.

Following the Parkland shooting, teenage activists, many of them friends of the victims, galvanized a movement for gun control by organizing marches and school walkouts that kept the issue in the headlines for weeks. The outrage prompted Florida to pass the first gun control measure in the state in 20 years. -

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments