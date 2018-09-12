Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

The scope and limits of ‘change’

NFC award and budget deficits

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

World

AFP
September 12, 2018

Russia claims Syria rebels ‘staging chemical attack’

MOSCOW: Russia claimed Tuesday that Syrian rebels had begun working on film footage that would be presented to the world as the aftermath of an alleged chemical attack by the Syrian army.

During the seven-year Syrian conflict, the West has accused Damascus on a number of occcasions of using chemical weapons against the civilian population.

The regime of Bashar al-Assad and its top backer Moscow have consistently denied those claims, pointing the finger at rebels instead. The Russian defence ministry, citing Idlib residents, said film crews from several Middle Eastern TV channels — as well as “a regional branch of a leading US news channel” — had arrived for the shoot in the city of Jisr al-Shughur in Idlib.

“By the end of the day”, all the footage should be handed over to the TV channels which would release it through social media, the defence ministry claimed. IS ambush kills 21 regime fighters in Syria: An ambush by the Islamic State jihadist group has killed 21 regime fighters in Syria’s southern province of Sweida, a Britain-based war monitor said on Tuesday.

The attack occurred late Monday in the rural Tulul al-Safa area of the province, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) southeast of Damascus, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Eight jihadists were also killed in subsequent clashes in the area, which is the jihadists’ last bastion in Sweida, the Observatory said. State news agency SANA reported heavy clashes with IS in the area, adding that government aircraft and artillery “targeted hideouts and positions” held by the group.

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

