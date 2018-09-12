Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

AFP
September 12, 2018

Tony Finau named to last spot on USA Ryder Cup roster

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Tony Finau, a long-driving American golfer of Tongan and Samoan heritage, was named to the final vacant spot on the US Ryder Cup team on Monday by US captain Jim Furyk.

The 28-year-old from Utah completes the 12-man American lineup that will defend the trophy against Europe in the biennial team golf showdown on September 28-30 at Le Golf National in France.

Finau, who won his only US PGA title at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, had three top-10 major finishes this season — sharing 10th at the Masters, taking fifth at the US Open and sharing ninth at the British Open.

“We were looking for guys who had a great body of work all year. He had 11 top 10s. Played good in big moments. He had three top 10s in majors,” Furyk said.Finau boosted his chances by joining a group that played at Le Golf National earlier this year.

“I liked what I saw,” Furyk said of Finau’s play on the French host layout. “He had a lot of support from our vice captains. Ultimately, I thought he was our best pick.”

The Americans, who haven’t won in Europe since 1993, figure to add power and endurance with Finau, who filmed a message of reaction from a plane as he left Monday’s final round of the PGA BMW Championship for a charity event in Utah.“I’m so excited to be on the Ryder Cup team,” Finau said. “I can’t wait to get to Paris.”

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

