Tue September 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Demand to abolish Haj quota fortour operators

MANSEHRA: Shahjahan Khan Swati, the member of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), on Monday asked the government to abolish Haj quota of private tour operators as they fleeced the pilgrims and did not provide them facilities.

“Hajis are being deceived by private Haj tour operators as I faced an embarrassing situation along with thousands of others during the Haj. I would take up this issue at the JCP,” he told a news conference.

Shahjahan Swati, who recently returned after performing Haj, said that the judges of the high court who accompanied him also faced an awkward situation. “Ninety percent of tour operators are deceiving the pilgrims as they do not provide good housing and transport facilities during the Haj,” he said.

Shahjahan Swati, who is member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, said that the PTI government should look into the matter. “Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of this issue as the private tour operators are fleecing Hajis and not providing facilities at Mina and Arafat,” he said.

He said all Hajis should be sent for Haj under the government scheme. “The private Haj tour operators receive Rs0.6 million to Rs1 million per person but their services are not up to the mark,” he said.Shahjahan Swati added he would move a petition in high court seeking abolition of the Haj quota of the private tour operators.

