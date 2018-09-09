Imran’s sons arrive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two sons arrived in Islamabad from London on Saturday.

According to details, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan will stay at Imran Khan’s Banigala residence for four days and will spend time with their father. They reside with their mother the premier’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith in London.

This is their first visit to Pakistan after Khan assumed the charge of the PM office. Both did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of their father on his directions.