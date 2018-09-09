Iraq’s two parliament groups urge PM to resign

BAGHDAD: The two leading groups in Iraq´s parliament on Saturday called on Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to resign, after lawmakers held an emergency meeting on unrest shaking the country´s south.

"We demand the government apologise to the people and resign immediately," said Hassan al-Aqouli, spokesman for the list of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr which won the most seats in a May election.

Ahmed al-Assadi, spokesman for the second-largest Conquest Alliance list, denounced "the government´s failure to resolve the crisis in Basra", a southern city where 12 protesters have been killed this week.