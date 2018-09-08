Student injured in ceiling collapse

GHALLANAI: A student was killed and other sustained injuries in a road accident on Bajaur-Peshawar road on Friday.

They said the students of the Government High School, Lakro, identified as Hayatullah and Yaseen were on the way home when a speeding truck hit their motorbike in Bajaur-Peshawar road. As a result, Hayatullah died on the spot while Yasin sustained injuries.

The injured was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai from where he was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition.