Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghan refugees get technical training

Islamabad : The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission has imparted six months of free training to thousands of Afghan refugees settled in various regions of the country with the help of the UN refugee agency.

In this regard, UNHCR high-level delegation headed by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filipo Grandi visited Islamabad Institute of Construction Technology Institute (CTTI) on Friday. The High Commissioner interacted with Afghan refugees receiving training and appreciated the high quality of training.

On the occasion, executive director of NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema thanked the High Commissioner for the cooperation of UNHCR and said the move not only has increased confidence in the Afghan refugees of Pakistan, but also now they are able to earn a respectful livelihood with the help of their skills.

Principal of CTTI Colonel Imran Ilahi briefed the High Commissioner about the organization and gave him a tour of various wings of the training institute. UNHCR country head Philip Grande lauded the efforts of the executive director NAVTTC for imparting high level training to the Afghan refugees and expressed desire to continue further collaboration in future.

He also said that special courses were devised to strengthen women under this program, which would help them become economically stable and expressed satisfaction that Afghan trainers were now able to secure honourable jobs if they return to their country.

He distributed certificates among the Afghan graduates.

Under the training programme, more than 1800 Afghan refugees across the country were trained in 24 most demanded trades.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use