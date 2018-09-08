Protest staged against drug-traffickers in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The residents belonging to various areas in Mohmand district on Friday staged protest rally against the drug-traffickers.

Led by Amir Afzal Mohmand, Maulana Abdul Haq, Maulana Amirullah Junaidi, Dr Sadiq and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the drug-traffickers and drug-peddlers.

The protesters walked through various areas and gathered in Ghallanai Bazaar where they chanted slogans against the drug-traffickers and blocked the road to traffic for some time. The protesters also staged sit-in on Bajaur-Peshawar road for some time.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that neither Islam nor the Constitution allowed drug-trafficking. "The young generation is being destroyed by drugs like heroin and ice," Amir Afzal Mohmand said and added that drug addiction pushed the society into darkness.