Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal

HRCP expresses concern over Atif Mian’s EAC withdrawal
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IPC minister hailed for taking notice of Asian Games debacle

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former athlete Muhammad Talib has commended Federal Minister for Inter – Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza for taking notice of Pakistan’s poor performance at recent Asian Games in which Pakistan stood 34th among 37 nations. They won only four bronze medals.

Talking to ‘The News’ at his Athletic Fitness School, he said that this was the poorest ever performance by Pakistan at the continental games. “We are ahead of only three countries. Two of them, Afghanistan and Syria, have been raved by war. The third is Myanmar. Pakistan used to be champions in various disciplines, both at Asian and world level,” he said.

He said that Pakistan’s sports were paralysed because of the incompetence of government sports departments and of federations and associations who had failed to do their jobs seriously.

Talib is a seasoned athletics coach and physical trainer. He has provided free coaching for last three decades and produced dozens of national and international level athletes. “Small countries are miles and miles ahead of us,” he said.

Fahmida said in her statement that the government would consult with all the stakeholders to formulate a new sports policy. During the launch of tree planting campaign at Pakistan Sports Complex, the minister said that the government wanted to revive sports in Pakistan.

She said that media should play its part to uplift sports in Pakistan by airing at least one-hour sports programmes on regular basis. Talib said that Pakistan’s sports needed complete overhaul and those responsible for the debacle must be held accountable.

He said that there was need for collaboration between the departments of education and sports at provincial level. “Sports were destroyed when they were detached from education,” he added.

“Where are inter-school, inter-college, inter-board and inter-university competitions which were the lifeline of our sports system. “If these events are not held how can we produce fresh talent?” he asked.

He said there was no issue of shortage of funds. “The real issue is lack of sports competitions at the grassroots level and lack of commitment of sports officials,” he added. He suggested that athletics should be declared compulsory at school level so that physically strong youth could be produced.

He said the high officials of ministry of IPC and PSB had visited Karachi several times to inspect the boxing gymnasium and other projects at PSB’s centre. “About 95 percent work has been done but no activity is possible unless the remaining five percent work is done. The governments of PPP and PML-N failed to complete these projects,” he added.

These projects were started around a decade ago, but were delayed after the 18th Amendment under which sports were devolved to provinces.The boxing gym also has space for competitions of badminton, table tennis, bodybuilding and weightlifting. The gymnasium has a capacity for 2000 spectators.

Talib appealed to Fahmida to issue directives for their earliest completion. He advised the minister not to trust the government officials’ summaries. He said she should herself visit the centre and take opinion of sports stalwarts who are devotedly working for the promotion of sports. He said the tartan track at PSB centre is 20 years old and needs to be replaced immediately.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use