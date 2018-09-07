Growth linked to civil and military liaison

LAHORE: Civil and military cooperation is the need of the hour to strengthen the economy and defence, and growth and expansion of both is in the best interest of the country.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on “What should be the Priorities for National Security.” The panelists were Zahid Mubashar, Almas Hayder, Dr Ikram-ul-Haq, Hussain Ahmed Sherazi, Qayum Nizami and Sohail Lashari. The event was hosted by Sikindar Lodhi.

Zahid Mubashar said Pakistan was safe because of being nuclear power despite its deteriorated socio-economic condition while the enemies of the country were trying to damage it through social media propaganda campaigns. He called for strengthening the army and economy for national security as no country could progress without economic growth.

He said the US was exerting pressure on Pakistan to affect the nuclear programme but Pakistan could not compromise on it. He believed that the government and army were on the same page after a long time. He said the leaders should priorities the national interest to strengthen the country.

Almas Hayder said the unity of the nation in 1965 war was memorable and now same passion existed in the nation. He said food and energy security was also crucial besides economic security as energy generation through imported raw material was causing budget deficit. He called for evolving justified taxation system for economic security while every individual should pay their taxes in national interest.

He believed the foreign investors trust in Pakistan would increase after good ties between army and government. He called for revival of National Cadet Course (NCC) training in colleges.

Dr Ikram-ul-Haq said that divide between the rich and poor was widening duet to socio-economic injustice and wrong policies. He said CPEC could become a path for economic prosperity so the project should be used for betterment of Pakistanis. He said soft loans were got by China, India and other countries too but the loans should be used for productive projects to get good results. Hussain Ahmed Sherazi said the rulers’ first priority should be unity, faith and discipline while national security was a comprehensive term which covered economy, politics, defense, peace, prosperity, media and others.

He called for effective policies and tax reforms for poverty alleviation and overcome trade and budget deficit. He suggested the politicians put aside the differences and work for the progress of the country, construction of Kalabagh dam and other national projects besides reviewing the policy of relations with neighbouring countries.

Qayum Nizami said that wars were being fought on the socio economic fronts, not on borders. He said Pakistan Army was among the top 10 armies of the world but internal and external propaganda against the army was deplorable which should be discouraged at every level. He said public rejected conventional system in election so the opposition of the army and judiciary should not be accepted. He said effective foreign policy, control on non development expenditures, focus on industry, agriculture and human resource development should be the priorities of the government.

Sohail Lashari said Pakistan was surrounded in the enemies due to which importance of army could not be ignored. He said army was always ready for national defense while the public should support it with unity. He said expansion in tax net and tax reforms were crucial for economic growth. He called for making inter provincial coordination committee effective to resolve the issues.